e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,541,000 after buying an additional 264,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.