Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 280,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 928,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.95. The stock has a market cap of £17.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

