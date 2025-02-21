Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.20 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 145.40 ($1.84). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 144.20 ($1.83), with a volume of 256,386 shares.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Eleco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.