Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Electromed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electromed

Electromed Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Electromed

ELMD stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

In other Electromed news, Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $381,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,334.90. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $1,140,573.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at $955,172.16. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,350. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.