Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

