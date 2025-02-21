Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 815.49 ($10.33), with a volume of 166806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774 ($9.81).

Elixirr International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £401.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 737.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.67.

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elixirr International

About Elixirr International

In other news, insider Gavin Patterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.87), for a total value of £350,000 ($443,487.08). Also, insider Stephen Alexander Newton sold 270,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £1,999,998 ($2,534,209.33). 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

