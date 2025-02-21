Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NULG stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
