Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 392,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.