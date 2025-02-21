Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.76, but opened at $37.90. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 30,051 shares traded.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.