Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Endava updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Endava Stock Down 4.6 %

DAVA traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 343,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 192.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

