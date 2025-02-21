Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

