Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 255660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enterprise Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

Enterprise Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$184.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Further Reading

