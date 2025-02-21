Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Baidu, Walt Disney, and DraftKings are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are investments in companies that operate in the entertainment industry, including companies involved in film, television, music, theme parks, and streaming services. These stocks can be influenced by consumer preferences, box office successes, and industry trends, making them a volatile but potentially lucrative investment option. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $126.25. 20,178,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,661,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $129.02. The company has a market cap of $299.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. 15,505,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. 3,581,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,119. The company has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,871. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93.

