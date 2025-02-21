EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

