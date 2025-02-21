Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (EPSM) Announces February 25th IPO

Epsium Enterprise Ltd. (EPSM) expects to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, February 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Epsium Enterprise Ltd. generated $17.9 million in revenue and $670,000 in net income. Epsium Enterprise Ltd. has a market cap of $59.6 million.

Benjamin Securities and D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Epsium Enterprise Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK. Mr. Son I Tam, our CEO, CFO, Chairman, principal shareholder, and the founder of Epsium and Luz directly holds (i) 89.996% ownership interest in Epsium, (ii) 19% interest in Epsium HK, and (iii) 20% ownership interest in Luz. Luz is an import trading and wholesaler of primarily alcoholic beverages in Macau. Through Luz, we import and sell a broad range of premium beverages, primarily alcoholic beverages and, in 2022, a small quantity of tea and fruit juice. The alcoholic beverages we sell include Chinese liquor, French cognac, Scottish whiskey, fine wine, Champagne, and other miscellaneous beverage alcohol. Sales of Chinese liquor is by far our most significant operations, and we are a top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in Macau. We operate only in Macau. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: Epsium Enterprise Ltd. increased its IPO’s size to 1.25 million shares – up from 1.0 million shares – and cut the price range to $4.00 to $5.00 – down from $5.00 to $7.00 – to raise $5.63 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 3, 2025.)Â (Note: Epsium Enterprise Ltd. made a change in its joint book-running team, according to an F-1/A filing dated Jan. 8, 2025: D. Boral Capital (formerly known as EF Hutton) was named as a joint book-runner, replacing Prime Number Capital, to work with Benjamin Securities. Background: This is a micro-cap IPO – just 1.0 million shares at a price range ofÂ $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $6.0 million.) “.

Epsium Enterprise Ltd. was founded in 2010 and has 11 employees. The company is located at c/o Companhia de ComĂ©rcio Luz Limitada Alameda Dr. Carlos Dâ€™assumpcao Edf China Civil Plaza 235-243, 14 Andar P Macau, SAR China and can be reached via phone at or on the web at http://epsium-group.com/.

