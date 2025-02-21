EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

EQT stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

