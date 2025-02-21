Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 150,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,745.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE ERD opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.04 million, a PE ratio of -270.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

