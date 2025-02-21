Eren Bali Sells 69,482 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $625,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404,450. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Udemy by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 121,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

