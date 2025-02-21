ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 916.02 ($11.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($13.58). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 1,066.80 ($13.52), with a volume of 1,978 shares.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,017.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 916.02.
