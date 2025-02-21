Evercore ISI Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $44.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

LNC opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 535.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 95.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

