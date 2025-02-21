Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Insider Sells C$163,302.50 in Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Robbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$163,302.50.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

XTC stock opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$6.47 and a 12-month high of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Exco Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on XTC

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.