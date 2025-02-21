eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

eXp World has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. eXp World has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Down 9.5 %

EXPI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,389,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,006,642.80. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,511 shares of company stock worth $5,086,061. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.