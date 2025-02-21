eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
eXp World has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. eXp World has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
eXp World Trading Down 9.5 %
EXPI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. eXp World has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,389,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,006,642.80. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,511 shares of company stock worth $5,086,061. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
