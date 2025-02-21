Fairway Financial LLC Invests $4 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 952,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

