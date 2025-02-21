Fairway Financial LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairway Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

