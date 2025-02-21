Fairway Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 427,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Fairway Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

