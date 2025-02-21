Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 740,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.