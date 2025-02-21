FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,419 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,589,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.35 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

