FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVO opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

