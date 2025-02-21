FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 8,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.