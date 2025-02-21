FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 16.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

