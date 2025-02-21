FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

