FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 377,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

