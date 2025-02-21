FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,911 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.