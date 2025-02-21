FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 799 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

