FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s Why

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $251.31 and last traded at $252.43. Approximately 770,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,584,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

