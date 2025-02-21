Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.4% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). 8,299,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
The company has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.55.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
