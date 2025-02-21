Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). 8,299,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
