Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). Approximately 8,294,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.55. The company has a market cap of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
