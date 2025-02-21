Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.00 million, a PE ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

