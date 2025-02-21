F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 37,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 69,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 23.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 63.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.55 and a beta of 1.66.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

