Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.58 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 493.02 ($6.25). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.28), with a volume of 150,908 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £348.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.26.
Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile
The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.
With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.
