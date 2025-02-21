Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

