Financial Comparison: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CVRx alerts:

Risk & Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -116.91% -93.06% -51.78% Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CVRx and Co-Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $51.29 million 6.93 -$59.97 million ($2.69) -5.07 Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 3.33 -$35.33 million ($1.38) -0.51

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.