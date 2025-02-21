Financial Harvest LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 9.3% of Financial Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Harvest LLC owned about 0.61% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

