Financial Harvest LLC Buys Shares of 1,318 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.