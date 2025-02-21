Financial Harvest LLC Invests $546,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

