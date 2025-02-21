Financial Harvest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

