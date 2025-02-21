First Bank & Trust Sells 235 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $176.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $492.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

