First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0057 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0048.
First Majestic Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
NYSE AG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 25,372,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,162,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
