First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Posts Earnings Results

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $237.00. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $243.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from First National Bank Alaska’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.65%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

